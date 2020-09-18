NeNe Leakes Is Leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta

PRPhotos.com

Nene Leakes has announced on her YouTube platform that she will not be returning to the 13th season Real Housewives of Atlanta. She said, “I have made the very hard and difficult decision to not be a part of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13. It wasn’t an easy decision for me. It was hard.”

She continued, “I'm just so happy that I can say that I was part of a genre that opened up a door for Black ensemble reality shows,” she said before offering up her gratitude. “I want to thank everybody that has looked up to me over the years. …I want to thank Bravo for all the memories. …Thank you to the cast for all of the memories.”

NeNe thanked her fans and told them that they would see her very soon.

Bravo released a statement, saying, “We wish NeNe all the best in her future endeavors and thank her for sharing her journey for over a decade with the fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She’s been instrumental since the start and will truly be missed, and maybe one day she’ll hold the peach again.”

Andy Cohen also released a statement, saying, “Nene Leakes is an icon of the genre. She is a gif and catchphrase machine. In 11 years of #WWHL, Nene has been our most frequent guest, and she is always A BLAST. Nene nicknamed me “Buttercup” the first day we met, and still calls me that today. Through her whole run, she has always had a serious concern and drive to maintain the success and well-being of #RHOA. I am going to miss Nene on the show, but I’m hoping we work together again soon and will remain in each other’s orbits forever. XO, Buttercup.”