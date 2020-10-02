NeNe Leakes Opens Up About Leaving RHOA

PRPhotos.com

NeNe Leakes has opened up about leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said, “I left the show. I had an offer on the table. I did not think the offer was a fair offer.” When asked if she would return to the show, she said, “I wish them all the best, really, I do, but I don’t think that’s the place for me.”

On her relationship with Bravo exec Andy Cohen, she said, “Well, I thought that we had a relationship and a great relationship. But maybe we didn’t. I don’t know. You know, you don’t turn off your feelings for someone because you had an argument. I’ve always loved Andy like he was a family member of mine. I worked with him for a very long time so I have a lot of love for him, so, you know, you can’t just turn your feelings off because you had an argument.”

NENE BREAKS DOWN IN TEARS ON TAMRON HALL SHOW

Meanwhile, during an interview with Tamron Hall, NeNe broke down in tears about her situation with Bravo, saying, “I can’t tell you everything that I want from them but I can tell you that I want fair treatment. I deserve fair treatment. I haven’t done anything that no one else has done there, or haven’t done even worse … I don’t deserve this treatment. I’m as confused as you are.”