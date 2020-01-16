NeNe Leakes Opens Up About Toronto Blowup With Kenya Moore

PRPhotos.com

NeNe Leakes has opened up about her blowup with Kenya Moore on the last episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta. While the ladies were in Toronto, they were trying to figure out who allegedly recording Cynthia Bailey talking trash about NeNe. At one point, Nene tried to keep Cynthia from leaving and Kenya jumped in the middle, telling NeNe that she should have spoken up about who was behind the alleged audio when she had the chance. At that point, Nene started going off on Kenya. Kenya pointed her fingers in NeNe's face and all hell broke loose.

Nene addressed the blowup on her YouTube Channel and said that she went off because Kenya shouldn't have jumped in her face and she put her finger in her face. She said, “She stretches and put her finger all the way in my face. So let’s start right there.”

NeNe continued, “So there’s a rule, but you know the rules don’t apply for me, that when there’s a heated exchange, you do not get in people’s personal space. That’s a rule among us, especially ever since Kenya put the scepter in Porsha’s face, it has been a clear rule that when words are being exchanged, you stay out of people’s personal space. When she put her hand all the way in my face, listen, right over here in between my eyes, you know I wasn’t going to go for that. That’s crazy.”

She denied ever spitting on Kenya. Before the season started, Kenya went on talk shows telling people that NeNe actually spit on her during an altercation. NeNe said, “Do I ever spit on Kenya? No! Why she went and told those lies, is again, to be malicious. And her putting her hand in my face is just a no. She shouldn’t do it and everything should be fair for every single one of us.”

She also threw one final jab at Kenya, saying, “I know one thing, Kenya need to worry about her own marriage. Okay? That’s what she need to do. Stop worrying about somebody else’s marriage and their relationship. Girl, you haven’t even been able to keep none of the men that you’ve ever brought on the show. They’re all gone with the wind. You should cut it out.”

NeNe Leakes says Kenya Moore can’t keep a man : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/01_jan/NeNeSaysKenyaCantKeepAMan.mp3

NeNe Leakes says Kenya put her finger in her face : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/01_jan/NeNeSaysKenyaPutHerHandsInHerFace.mp3