NeNe Leakes Puts Former RHOA Co-Stars On Blast For Not Supporting Bravo Boycott

NeNe Leakes took to social media to blast her former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars for not supporting her Bravo boycott. She tweeted yesterday (February 1st), “Stand up, protest, sign the petition & stop watching!. The treatment of black women behind the scene is wrong. Even the cast that’s currently filming knows what wrong is & was happening. They try to silence us! We MUST speak up when wrong is happening. I won’t stop.”

She continued, “They pay off & reward lawyers, managers, agents & even certain cast members to keep their dirty work going. I won’t stop speaking out until something is done. I will call names if need be.”

When someone tweeted that Porsha Williams should be standing with her, she responded, “They scared to loose sic their checks but you can’t let them get away with Discrimination, retaliation and blacklisting and unequal pay! There’s power in numbers. I will start calling EVERYBODY OUT.”

She later wrote, “I didn’t say anything publicly for years but i spoke out behind the scenes in emails, text messages and conferences call. I can show you! I spoke to executive for help as well for years. it MUST STOP! It doesn’t matter your race, just fight for what’s right.”