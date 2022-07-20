NeNe Leakes Says She Is Still Friends With Most Of The ‘Housewives’ Despite Bravo Lawsuit

NeNe Leakes says that she is still friends with some of the Housewives despite her lawsuit with Bravo. During an interview with Page Six, she said, “I was part of the “Real Housewives” franchise for a very long time so I can call most of them up.”

She continued, “I can call Marlo Hampton of “RHOA” to say, ‘Hey girl.’ I’m cool with Drew Sidora also of “ROHA”. I can call Teresa Giudice in New Jersey. Any of them girls, if I really want to call them they pick up.”

As previously reported, back in May, Leakes accused Bravo exec and hosr Andy Cohen of racism and of blacklisting her from other TV networks. She alleged that the network had fostered and tolerated a hostile and racist work environment.

She filed a lawsuit claiming that said that Bravo and its parent company NBC oversee “a corporate and workplace culture in which racially insensitive and where inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged.”