NeNe Leakes Speaks On Her Last Days With Husband Gregg Leakes

NeNe Leakes has opened up about the last days she spent with husband Gregg Leakes, who died from colon cancer on September 3rd. He was 66. NeNe told People, “The last five days before his passing was really beautiful. All of his children were there. His best friends were there. Our closest friends were there. We all sat with him around the clock. We talked a lot, and we made peace with what was happening.”

She also revealed his last words to her, saying, “I’m not going to leave you. God is going to bless you. He said he wanted me to move on with my life.” She said she told him, “I told him I wouldn’t have chosen another husband other than him. I said, ‘I married you twice, crazy man’.”

NeNe said she has been coping by telling herself that he’s “away on a trip and he’ll be right back” and that she’s “still waiting for him to come home.”

Gregg and NeNe were together for 25 years.