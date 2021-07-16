Home » R&B News » New Ariana Grande Video Gets An R-Rating From Vevo

Vevo has given Ariana Grande’s new video for “34+35” an R-rating.

In it, the camera follows Grande as she dances around and sings.. The visual content is not why it’s rated R. It’s the song’s raunchy lyrics. The song is straight forward with what 34 and 35 add up to be.

The “34+35” performance follows three other Vevo live sessions from her Positions album including “POV,” “Safety Net” and “My Hair.”

In her deal with Vevo, Grande plans to release at least three more live performance videos.

