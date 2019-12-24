New Book Reveals Deets About R. Kelly & Aaliyah’s Marriage

PRPhotos.com

A new book is revealing more details about R. Kelly and Aaliyah's short-lived marriage. According to The Jasmine Brand, the book is entitled A Case for Murder: Aaliyah Files by Bryn Curt James. The book revealed more details about Kelly paying a government worker $500 in exchange for Aaliyah's fake ID so that they could get married. Aaliyah was 15 at the time and R. Kelly was 27. Their alleged marriage was later annulled becaue the age requirement for marriage in Illinois is 18-year-old or 16 with a parent's permission.

The book has claimed that the singer was preparing the required three forms of ID for Aaliyah for their marriage license and he told his ex-assistant Demetrious Smith to contact a friend who worked at the Public Aid office in Chicago. The employee allegedly said that she would expedite Aaliyah's fake picture for $500.

R. Kelly also allegedly reached out to a friend that was employed with FedEx and told the worker to lie and say that Aaliyah was his colleague and the employee allegedly agreed

R. Kelly also allegedly reached out to a close friend whose dad was a pastor and asked the preacher to officiate the union.

Hammond wrote in the book, “With all three forms of ID complete, with the inclusion of Aaliyah’s school ID card, the couple, as required, appeared before the Cook County Clerk at City Hall to present their identification. They didn’t have to wait long before obtaining their marriage license, and while they played the waiting game, Kelly made a final call to an associate whose father was an inner-city preacher. After a monumentally convoluted catch-up, and a ‘how’s the family?”, Kelly cut to the chase, asking if the associate’s father could perform his and Aaliyah’s marriage ceremony. The marriage was finalized before the sun had time to set.”

Hammond said he spoke with R. Kelly’s close friends who alleged Aaliyah made the first move in her reported romance with R. Kelly. An excerpt in the book said that Aaliyah was “a sheltered, naive child, who experienced independence for the first time while working on ‘Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number’, finding maturity overnight and seducing Kelly during their first recording session.”

Hammond added that R. Kelly called one of his lawyer friends to “find out the best way to avoid any jail time, which resulted in the hare-brained scheme that Kelly’s only option was to marry Aaliyah.” All of this is because Aaliyah was pregnant.

Derrel McDavid, R. Kelly's business manager allegedly suggested the marriage.