New Documentary Will Examine Janet Jackson’s 2004 SuperBowl Performance

The producers behind the Framing Britney Spears documentary is working on a documentary about Janet Jackson's infamous 2004 Superbowl incident. According to Page Six, a source said, “It’s going to be all about the fallout and the suits who f–ked over Janet at Viacom.” The source added, “They’re reaching out to everyone who was involved: dancers, stylists, directors. Everyone.”

No word on if Jackson or Justin Timberlake will participate in the documentary. Jackson is actually working on her own two part documentary premiering on Lifetime and A&E next year.

A source close to Timberlake said, “This is unfortunately about the 10th one of these, but hopefully they include all sides.”

The documentary will air on FX and Hulu.