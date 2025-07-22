New Docuseries ‘Taylor’ Will Examine Taylor Swift’s Rise To Pop Superstardom

A two-part documentary series titled, Taylor, is in the works, which explores Taylor Swift’s historic rise to pop superstardom. The project is directed by Guy King, and is set to premiere on Channel 4 in the U.K. “Taylor Swift is an unprecedentedly powerful 21st-century voice for women and young people,” King shared in a statement. “Under the microscope of social media since the earliest days of MySpace and Tumblr, she came of age during a new feminist wave. With her fame came controversy, which she so skillfully wrestled to the floor. We’re excited to tell her story.” The docuseries will feature “rare archive” content and insights from experts and fans, aiming to capture Swift’s evolution into one of the most important, influential, and best-selling artists of the modern age. The series will be produced by Sandpaper Films, with Jessica Brady leading production. An official release date for Taylor has not yet been announced. (Rolling Stone)