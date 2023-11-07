Home » R&B News » New Edition Set For Their First-Ever Las Vegas Residency In 2024

New Edition Set For Their First-Ever Las Vegas Residency In 2024

New Edition has announced their first Las Vegas residency. The R&B icons will perform six concerts at the Encore Theater at the Wynn beginning February 28th through March 9th. “Fulfilling a career-long dream to solidify ourselves with a residency performance in the entertainment capital of the world, we are beyond excited to embark on this fantastical journey at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas,” said the group. “On behalf of all of us, including Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, Mike, Ralph & Johnny, it is our extreme purpose to give our fans a show that they cannot witness anywhere else in the world.”

