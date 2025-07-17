New Kids On The Block Share Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Their Las Vegas Residency

In a new video shared on Thursday (July 17), New Kids on the Block take fans behind the scenes of their just-completed Las Vegas residency, The Right Stuff. The clip showcases the chart-topping boy band’s blend of nostalgic hits with modern showmanship, including an extravagant Vegas stage show featuring aerial stunts and immersive special effects. “I think probably the biggest creative decision is walking the tight rope of bringing New Kids to Vegas and bringing Vegas to the New Kids, and not going too far in either direction,” said Donnie Wahlberg of the residency. “It takes us outside of our comfort zone a little but having fun and being creative is also part of our comfort zone.” As they prepare for their upcoming residency dates in November 2025 and February 2026, NKOTB emphasizes the importance of connecting with both devoted fans and Las Vegas visitors through their one-of-a-kind production. (People)