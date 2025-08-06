New Tiny Vinyl 4-Inch Records Include Releases by Black Sabbath, Rolling Stones, Chappell Roan

A new player has entered the vinyl revival market with a unique twist – Tiny Vinyl. This company is offering miniature 4-inch records that can hold up to four minutes of music per side, featuring releases from artists such as Black Sabbath, Ghost, Chappell Roan, Frank Sinatra, and The Rolling Stones. These diminutive records are fully functional, playing at 33 RPM on a standard turntable while using only a tenth of the material required for a traditional 12-inch vinyl. Despite their small size, Tiny Vinyl offerings come complete with authentic jackets, cover art, and limited-edition numbering. Initial Tiny Vinyl releases include classics like “Paranoid” by Black Sabbath, “Pink Pony Club” by Chappell Roan, and “Lachryma” by Ghost, among others. Consumers can pre-order these miniature marvels through Target, with each release priced at $14.99. (COS)