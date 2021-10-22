Home » R&B News » New Will Smith Movie Will Feature Music By Beyonce

New Will Smith Movie Will Feature Music By Beyonce

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Beyonce will have a new song featured in King Richard, a biopic that stars Will Smith.

A snip of the new song “Be Alive” can be heard in the trailer promoting the movie about the rise of tennis superstars Serena Williams and Venus.

The story is told from the perspective of their father, Richard, played by Will Smith.

The song plays throughout the second half of the trailer and Beyonce sings: “It feels so good to be alive, that’s why I live my life with pride.”

The movie will be released on November 19.

TL;DR:

Beyonce will have a new song featured in King Richard, a biopic that stars Will Smith.
“Be Alive” can be heard in the trailer promoting the movie about the rise of tennis superstars Serena Williams and Venus.
Release date is November 19

Related Articles

Prop Firearm Discharged By Alec Baldwin Kills One Film Crew Member, Wounds Director
R&B Snippets: Beyonce & Jay -Z & More!
Adele Reveals Release Date For New Album
Wendy Williams Will Not Be Returning To Show Next Week
The World Reacts to DC’s New Bisexual Superhero
R. Kelly Music Sales Increase Over 500% Following Conviction