NeYo Will Be A Single Man Soon

Reports say that NeYo's marriage to wife Crystal Smith is over and she will be filing for divorce soon. According to The Jasmine Brand, the two have been separated for some time and Smith will be filing “sometime this month.” Apparently, Smith is the one who decided to leave an initated the divorce. A source said, “Crystal left him. She's had enough.”

Smith has deleted every photo of herself and the singer off of her Instagram page. She posted a pic along with a cryptic message on Friday (February 7th), saying, “It takes grace to remain kind in cruel situations..and you can’t buy that.”

Meanwhile, the singer was spotted dancing at a club with his wedding ring on his pinky finger.