NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Says Taylor Swift Is “Welcome At Any Time” To Play Super Bowl Halftime Show

During an appearance on the Today Show on Wednesday (September 3), NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell fueled speculation about Taylor Swift possibly headlining the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. Goodell said that a potential Swift performance is a definite “maybe,” while adding that the final decision rests with Jay-Z and his Roc Nation team, who produce the halftime show. “We would always love to have Taylor play,” Goodell said. “She is a special, special talent, and obviously she would be welcome at any time.” Swift has strong ties to the NFL through her recent engagement to the Chiefs’ star tight end Travis Kelce, and her highly-anticipated upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, would be a perfect fit for a promotional Super Bowl performance. While the halftime show has favored hip-hop and R&B stars recently, Swift’s recent hints about the Super Bowl and Goodell’s coy remarks suggest fans may soon see her take the iconic stage in February 2026. (Billboard)