Nia Long And Ime Udoka Split After 13 Years Together

Nia Long and Ime Udoka have split after Udoka's affair was made public earlier this year. According to People, a source said, “The situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life.”

Nia's rep also confirmed that the couple are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son Kez.”

Back in September, Udoka was suspended after the news broke that he was in an affair with a female member of the staff of the Boston Celtics.

Long and Udoka had been engaged since 2015 and share one child together, 11-year-old son Kez.