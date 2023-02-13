Nia Long Reveals She Dated A 30 Year Old Man While In High School

Nia Long has revealed that she dated a 30-year-old man while she was in high school. During a resurfaced clip, Nia said, “I wasn’t the girl that ever went to prom…My boyfriend was 30 when I was in high school…and he was so good to me and kind."

She continued, “He did it the right way. He went to her [mom] and he said ‘I love your daughter and I want to date your daughter’ and he asked permission.”

Long added that her mom Talita Long was an artist who encouraged her and approved of the man, seeing that her daughter was in love. The entertainer went on to add that her significantly older boyfriend at the time owned his own salon, and taught her how to do her own hair and make up.