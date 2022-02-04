Nick Cannon Apologizes To The Mothers Of His Children After Announcing 8th Baby

PRPhotos.com

Nick Cannon apologized for causing “extra pain” to the mothers of his children when he announced that he has an 8th child on the way with model Bre Tiesi. During Monday's episode of the Nick Cannon Show, Cannon confirmed that he was having a child, saying, that he wasn't sure when it was the right time to announce the news since he lost his son Zen at 5 months old in December.

He explained, “So even going through all of that, this was always in the back of my mind, like, ‘What is the right time? How do I share this?’ No one – we didn’t expect Zen to pass away … All of the news was so unexpected.”

He continued, “I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa, and Bre was respectful enough to — She held off making our announcements and speaking on social media. She’s a very, you know, in the public eye type of person, but keeps her stuff private as well. And it was just one of those things like, you don’t – I didn’t know what to do.”

After Nick's announcement, Zen's mother Alyssa responded, saying, “It is painful having my son be apart sicof conversations that aren’t in alignment with his light and legacy.” She added, “It isn’t something I chose for him or myself.”

Nick apologized, saying that he “failed” to “protect and respect the privacy of the mothers of all my children.”

He continued, “I misspoke and probably went too much into detail on Monday expressing my feelings and it probably felt like I was making some comparatives when talking about the passing of my son Zen and then also talking about the new child I’m expecting.”

He added, “I didn’t need to do that because those are two completely separate moments in my life and they both deserve the respect.”