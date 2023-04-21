Nick Cannon Believes His ‘Super Sperm’ Beats Birth Control

During a recent interview, Nick Cannon said that he believes he has super sperm because some of his children were conceived despite the use of birth control.

During the interview, when asked if he would have any more children, he said, “I’ma give you a solid answer. As of right now, no! Like, I’m good with my dozen.”

He continued, “There’s no way to answer that question correctly because everyone has a problem with however I answer it. So, I just say, as of right now, I have twelve, and I’m very happy.”

He added, “Who knows? I don’t know what’s in store in the future.”

He also revealed that some of his childrens' mothers was on birth control when they got pregnant. He explained, “I’ma be honest! I got some super sperm or something! ‘Cause I’ve practiced birth control and people still got pregnant.”

Cannon currently has 12 children.