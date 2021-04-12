PRPhotos.com

Nick Cannon is expecting twin boys with Abby De La Rosa. De La Rosa announced the news yesterday (April 11th), by posting maternity footage and photos with Cannon. De La Rosa captioned the photos, “Our dearest sons – my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy." She continued, “I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God gives you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose.”

De La Rosa added, “Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you – is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both."

Cannon, 40, will be the father of six. He welcomed his fourth child in December 2020 with Brittany Bell, whom he also shares 3-year-old Golden. In addition, Cannon has 9-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.