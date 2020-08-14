Nick Cannon Is Not Suing ViacomCBS

Nick Cannon has denied reports that he plans to file a $1.5 billion lawsuit against ViacomCBS for the rights of his show Wild N' Out. According to TMZ, Nick's rep said that the reports are inaccurate and he is currently focusing on bringing people together and fighting bigotry, racism and hate.
As previously reported, ViacomCBS severed ties with Cannon after comments that were deemed anti-semitic on his Cannon's Class podcast.
NICK CANNON AND JESSICA WHITE CALL IT QUITS
In other news, Jessica White revealed on Instagram that she and Nick are no longer together. She wrote, "Someone who values you, wouldn’t ever put themselves in a position to lose you. I’m so blessed, I’m whole, and ready to embrace a single life free from all baggage."
She continued, "I wish nothing but the best for @nickcannon But truly excited for the next chapter in my life. Someone tag Brad Pitt and let him know I’m single and momma has an abundance of pure love to give! Hahahahaha."
A few weeks back, White revealed that she and Nick were together despite the announcement that he was expecting another child with Brittany Bell.