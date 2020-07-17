Nick Cannon Is Taking Time Off From His Radio Show

PRPhotos.com

Nick Cannon has announced that he is taking time off from his nationally syndicated radio show following the fall out from his recent “anti-semitic” comments. Cannon announced via Twitter yesterday (July 16th), “I have decided to take some time away from my radio show so I can commit myself to deeper, more thorough reflection and education. I continue to express my gratitude to the Rabbis, community leaders and institutions who have reached out to me to help enlighten me.”

He continued, “Their input and friendship will help me as I further commit myself to more profound learning and towards strengthening the bond between the Black and Jewish cultures every day going forward.”

Skyview Networks, the syndicator for Nick's show, said in a statement to ET that “Nick Cannon has begun a period of self-reflection to address the pain he caused. While we recognize his apology, this time is needed to establish an action plan towards real change and advocacy,” the statement continued. “During this period, production of the Nick Cannon Radio show will pause. Skyview Networks values all communities and faiths and we expect all programs and personalities we syndicate to adhere to these principles.”

Meanwhile, Rabbi Abraham Cooper — who had a conversation with Nick earlier this week and explained to him why Jewish people may be offended by his statements, told TMZ that Nick is seeking enlightenment. Cooper said that he spoke to Nick on the phone and said that he was apologetic upfront but more importantly, he listened when Cooper explained how his comments were hateful and harmful. Cooper said that Nick admitted that he was wrong and requested another discussion in order to gain more knowledge. The two met last night (July 16th).