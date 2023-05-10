Home » R&B News » Nick Cannon Reveals How He Chooses Which Baby Mama To Spend The Night With

Posted on

During an interview with The Los Angeles Times, Nick Cannon revealed that he has a method for decided which of his partners' homes he will sleep at. He said, “A lot of times it’s whichever of them has called me that day, to be honest. I am such a creature of habit. I like who like me.”

Cannon stated that he sometimes plans the route to drop off his many children with his partners and sleeps at whoever’s home he arrives at last.

He also discussed why he has so many children, saying that he was a people-pleaser and wanted to give the women in his life the kids they desired. He explained, “A lot of them his partners are in the same age group. And I just wanted to give them what they desired. I kept saying, ‘I can handle it.'”

