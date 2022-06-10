Nick Cannon Stars In Ryan Reynolds’ Father’s Day Ad

Shortly after announcing that more of his babies are on the way, Nick Cannon appeared in a Father’s Day ad for Ryan Reynolds‘ Aviation American Gin company. In the commercial, the Wild ‘N Out star makes a drink called “the Vasectomy.”

Cannon jokes, “It’s almost Father’s Day and the one and only Ryan Reynolds asked me to help us all celebrate with the mother of all cocktails, the Vasectomy. Lord knows I need one.”

Reynolds posted the ad to Instagram with the caption, “Congrats to @nickcannon! Also apologies to @nickcannon. While delicious, the Aviation Vasectomy is clearly not yet 100% effective.”