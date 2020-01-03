Nick Gordon 911 Call Surfaces

Reports say that Nick Gordon had black fluid foaming out of his mouth when someone called 911 shortly before being rushed to the hospital. According to TMZ, the 911 call came in as “cardiac respiratory” on New Year's Day. Gordon was quickly rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

A man claiming to Nick's brother said that Nick died of an apparent OD — and according to the site the black fluid is sometimes related to a “foam cone” that comes out of the mouth and nostrils after an opioid overdose.

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy and the toxicology results should be available in three weeks.