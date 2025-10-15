Nicki Minaj Announces That She’s Canceling Her Planned New Album Release: “No More Music”

Nicki Minaj has announced that she is canceling her planned sixth studio album, which was originally set to be released on March 27, 2026. The rapper wrote on X on Wednesday (October 15), “Ok I’m not going to put out the album anymore. No more music,” and she tagged Jay-Z with the message, “Hope you’re happy now.” Minaj then said farewell to her fans by adding, “Bye, Barbz. Love you for life.” In previous posts, Minaj alluded to conflicts with industry figures and her record label, suggesting attempts to block her success. She also referenced tensions with Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez amid ongoing public disputes, including a legal ruling against her and her husband. Despite her announcement, fans on social media remain skeptical of Minaj’s claim that she’s done releasing music, while they patiently await the eventual follow-up to 2023’s Pink Friday 2. (Rolling Stone)