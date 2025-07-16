Nicki Minaj Boasts That She’s More Successful Than SZA, Claiming “I’m An Icon, You’re Not”

Nicki Minaj and SZA got into a heated feud on social media on Tuesday (July 15), with Minaj launching into a lengthy diatribe on X and her Stationhead channel where the Grammy-nominated rapper blasted the chart-topping R&B superstar. “Wait. Does Sza think she’s more successful than me? Lol yall catch me up pls,” Nicki wrote. “Sza if every song you’ve ever done vanished right now the music business wouldn’t even miss you.” SZA initially got involved in the online spat by responding to Nicki’s criticism of Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence “Punch” Henderson by writing “Mercury retrograde .. don’t take the bait lol silly goose.” Minaj later responded, “Boo im an icon. You’re not. The end.” Regardless of the dispute, both artists have achieved significant success in their careers, with SZA’s SOS remaining in the Top Five of the Billboard 200 years after its 2022 release, and has spent 135 weeks on the chart, while Minaj holds the record for the most Billboard 200 No. 1 albums by a female rapper, and has scored 149 Billboard Hot 100 hits. (Billboard)