Nicki Minaj Says Upcoming New Album Is Back On Track As She Enters Her “Billionaire Barbie” Era

Nicki Minaj took to X over the weekend to announce that she’s entering her “Billionaire Barbie” era, while confirming the release of her sixth studio album, NM6, as planned on March 27, 2026. “I could put out an album tomorrow and still revolutionize the industry yet again on 3.27.26,” Minaj wrote in a since-deleted tweet, while adding that she could “turn around and still release another blockbuster 4th quarter of ’26.” The rap superstar reassured fans that the upcoming new album is back on track in an additional post: “The truth is: I’m releasing NM6 on 3.27.26 b/c of the people who were in attendance at #GagCity I saw you. I want you to know that. I saw you. I heard you. I felt you. I love you.” Despite recent tensions with Jay-Z and Roc Nation that threatened to disrupt her album plans, she now appears committed to delivering a follow-up to her chart-topping 2023 release, Pink Friday 2. (Billboard)