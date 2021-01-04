Nicki Minaj Shares First Photos Of Her Baby

PRPhotos.com

To celebrate the new year with her fans, Nicki Minaj shared photos and videos of her son. She gave birth 3 months ago and until now hadn’t released any photos of his face.

She wrote on Instagram: “Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.” In the post she also thanks her baby, Papa Bear, for choosing her as his mama.

His adorable photos are a bit like a fashion spread, you see him in different settings wearing designer baby cloths and sweatsuits. Minaj even topped off one of his looks with a gold chain.

TL;DR:

Nicki Minaj shared photos and videos of her son. Until now she hadn’t released any photos of his face. He was wearing designer baby cloths and sweatsuits and gold chain.