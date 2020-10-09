Home » R&B News » Niecy Nash And Jessica Betts Open Up About Falling In Love

In an interview with Robin Roberts on GMA, Niecy Nash and wife Jessica Betts opened up about falling in love. Nash told Roberts, “I was asked, ‘Is this your official coming out?’ and I was like, ‘Coming out from where?’ I wasn’t anywhere to come out of.  I never lived a sexually repressed life. I just love who I love when I love them.”

She added that her marriage is not about gender, saying, “It has everything to do with being an amazing person and she is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life.” 

Meanwhile, Jessica admitted that their connection was instant. The two met each other on the set of Claws back in 2018. Jessica explained, “I knew there was something the moment I met her…But when I fell in love with [Niecy] is when I desired no one else.  [Then] I knew.”

Niecy added, “Our being in love is new, but loving her as a soul, I’ve done that from the beginning,” 

Niecy Nash filed for divorce from her now ex-husband, Jay Tucker back in December. They got married in 2011.

