Niecy Nash Opens Up About Her Marriage To Jessica Betts

In a new interview, Niecy Nash opened up about her sexuality and marriage to Jessica Betts. The actress — who divorced her second husband back in March, said, “My marriage has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul. She is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life.”

Nash continued,”I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life. I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person. I’ve done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way. So my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I’ve always been. It’s a matter of who I am in this moment.”

She added, “I don’t feel like my marriage is my coming out of anywhere, but rather a going into myself and being honest about who I love. And I’m not limiting myself on what that love is supposed to look like.”

Nash met 41-year-old Betts back in 2015 when she was married to her ex husband. Nash said, “Jessica and I were friends, but I never saw her as someone I would date.” Nash said that after she filed for divorce in 2019, something changed. She explained, “I loved her before I was in love with her because she is such a special human being. But we began to see each other in a way we never had before. Sometimes you get so broken by love, you run from it. But I’ve learned that you should always hold space for magic because it can happen at any time.”

The pair tied the knot in front of 24 of their closest friends and family at their home in Ventura County, California, on Aug. 29th.