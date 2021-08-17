Nivea Puts Physical Trainer On Blast After He Denies Dating Her

Getty Images

Nivea put her physical trainer Darrell Patterson on blast after he denied being in a relationship with her. The singer posted screenshots of alleged text messages with Patterson on her IG story. In one text, dated February 24th, Darrell wrote to Nivea, “Thinking about you. Well been thinking about you.”Another text message saw Nivea writing, “Wyd sexy? Going to bed?” In response, Darrell replied, “Love you so much.” She captioned the screenshots, “Wasn’t interested huh @iamtherealdp. Don’t play with me man.”

Nivea also wrote on her IG Story, “Yep I messed someone else’s so called 'man' and he pimped the S**T outta me! Time to be exposed @iamtherealdp & [email protected] leeeesss GOOOOOO B**HES!”

She continued, “Aaaaand I KNOW I’m not the ONLY one!! I’m taking the Lead on this Bill Cosby train! Idgaf if you don’t nigga @iamtherealdp.”

DARRELL RESPONDS

Darrell responded, writing on IG, “I feel sad for people who don’t know when they need help. Sometimes trying to help some one and talk life and uplift someone can be easily taken the wrong way!”

He continued, “I’ve apologized if anything was mistaken for an interest. But for you to come over to my house knowing your intentions and when those attentions don’t get met then what? Am I now the bad guy because I don’t express the same interest you have?”

He added, “So yes you tried to mess with other women’s men! Thanks for being honest! But please don’t act like you didn’t know I had a gf and wasn’t leaving her, that’s some delusional thinking or well could be some other sort of response to something you can’t stop doing to save your lift! But DONT COME FOR ME AND MINE!”