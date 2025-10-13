No Doubt Reuniting For Sphere Las Vegas Residency

On Friday (October 10), No Doubt announced details of their six-night residency at Las Vegas’ Sphere in May 2026, marking the Grammy-winning band’s return to the stage following their acclaimed 2024 Coachella performances and the FireAid benefit concert earlier this year. The group – featuring Gwen Stefani, Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, and Adrian Young – will perform six limited engagement shows on May 6, 8, 9, 13, 15 and 16. “The opportunity to create a show at Sphere excites me in a new way,” says Stefani in a statement. “The venue is unique and modern and it opens up a whole new visual palette for us to be creative. Doing it with No Doubt feels like going back in time to relive our history, while also creating something new in a way we never could have imagined.” This residency will be the first by a female-fronted act at the Sphere, with ticket presale beginning on Wednesday (October 15), followed by a general on-sale on Friday (October 17). (Variety)