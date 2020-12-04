Noah Cyrus Apologizes For Using Racially Offensive Term

PRPhotos.com

Noah Cyrus issued an apology on for the offensive comments she made in defense of Harry Styles.

Last month (November 14th), conservative pundit Candace Owens slammed the “Watermelon Sugar” singer for wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue and called for society to “bring back manly men.”

According to TMZ, Cryrus joined the chorus of celebrity voices defending Styles and wrote, “he wears this dress better than any of u nappy ass heauxz” on her Instagram Stories Wednesday (December 2nd).

The comments sparked outrage online, prompting the “July” singer to post an apology to her Instagram Stories on Thursday (December 3rd).

She wrote, “i am mortified that i used a term without knowing the context and history, but i know now and i am horrified and truly sorry. i will never use it again. Thank you for educating me. i in no way meant to offend anyone. I am so so sorry.”

Styles also recently addressed Owens’s comments in Variety, saying, “I think what’s exciting about right now is you can wear what you like. It doesn’t have to be X or Y. Those lines are becoming more and more blurred.”