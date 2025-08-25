Noah Cyrus Shares “Lessons” She Has Learned From Her Big Sister And “Great Role Model,” Miley

In a new cover story feature for People, Noah Cyrus reflects on her early exposure to the music industry through her sister Miley’s career. The rising country star says she learned valuable lessons by observing Miley’s experiences and handling of challenges, which helped guide her own path as she launched her music career at 15. Though she didn’t seek direct advice, Noah recognized what to do and what to avoid in the industry by watching Miley navigate through setbacks and personal growth. “I’ve had a great role model for how it all works,” Noah says of her big sister. Noah’s latest album, I Want My Loved Ones to Go with Me, released in July and co-produced by her, is a family collaboration featuring samples and songs connected to four generations of the Cyrus family. “It really was beautiful to have that bloodline [running] through the record,” says Noah, who will promote the album on a headlining tour that starts on September 12. (People)