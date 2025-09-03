Noah Kahan Married His Longtime Fiancée During “Intimate Ceremony” In Vermont

Noah Kahan married his longtime fiancée “in an intimate ceremony in their home state of Vermont on August 23rd,” according to a spokesperson who requested privacy for the couple. The 28-year-old “Stick Season” singer, known for keeping his personal life private, has previously expressed deep gratitude to his fiancée for supporting him through difficult times, including in the liner notes of the 2023 expanded edition of his album, Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever). “To my fiancée, you’re the air I breathe, you are everything and whatever is left after that,” he wrote in the dedication. “I could spend the rest of my life thanking you for getting me through this, and I promise I will. I love you to the moon and back.” The couple, rarely seen together publicly, made their first appearance at the 2023 TIME100 event after several years of dating, and media outlets have chosen not to disclose his wife’s identity out of respect for their privacy. (Billboard)