Normani Becomes Face Of Cracker Jacks’ New Cracker Jill Campaign

Normani is now the face of Cracker Jacks' new Cracker Jill campaign.

For the snack commercial, she even recorded an updated version of the iconic baseball classic, “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” She altered the lyrics and turned it into a nod to women’s sports figures.

About that, she said, “As iconic as it is, I was a little nervous. But also, I felt comfort in the brand really giving me the reins to do whatever I wanted to do … There's a little bit of that Normani flare in it, for sure.”

Normani’s debut studio album is set to be released soon.

