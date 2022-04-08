Home » R&B News » Normani Becomes Face Of Cracker Jacks’ New Cracker Jill Campaign

Normani Becomes Face Of Cracker Jacks’ New Cracker Jill Campaign

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Normani is now the face of Cracker Jacks' new Cracker Jill campaign.

For the snack commercial, she even recorded an updated version of the iconic baseball classic, “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” She altered the lyrics and turned it into a nod to women’s sports figures.

About that, she said, “As iconic as it is, I was a little nervous. But also, I felt comfort in the brand really giving me the reins to do whatever I wanted to do … There's a little bit of that Normani flare in it, for sure.”

Normani’s debut studio album is set to be released soon.

TL;DR:

Normani is now the face of Cracker Jacks' new Cracker Jill campaign. She even recorded an updated version of the iconic baseball classic, “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” She altered the lyrics and turned it into a nod to women’s sports figures.

Related Articles

Ed Sheeran Wins Copyright Battle Over ‘Shape Of You’
SZA ‘Fell Out Of Bed’ Before The Grammys
Will Smith Resigns From The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences
Morbius Tops The Weekend Box Office, Falls A Little Short Of Expectations
Rosanna Arquette Crashes Her Car Into The Back Of A UPS Truck
Celebration Of Life Ceremony Held For Traci Braxton