‘NSync Celebrate 30th Anniversary By Praising “Unbreakable Bond” With Fans And Each Other

On their 30th anniversary on Wednesday (October 1), ’NSync celebrated their “unbreakable bond” with each other and their fans, while marking the day Lance Bass officially joined the group in 1995. In a joint statement on Instagram, the chart-topping boy band – featuring Bass, Justin Timberlake, J.C. Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick – reflected on their long creative journey, saying that it “feels like yesterday… and somehow a lifetime ago.” The post continued: “Five guys chasing a dream turned into something bigger than we ever imagined. The music. The shows. The memories. An unbreakable bond: with each other, and with all of you. Through every high and low, your love has carried us. Forever grateful. 💙” Bass shared his own personal tribute with a nostalgic slideshow, captioning his post: “What an amazing 30 years it’s been. From stadiums to TRL to TikTok- it’s wild to think we’ve grown up with you right there beside us.” (Rolling Stone)