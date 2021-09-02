Officers & Paramedics In Elijah McClain Case Indicted By Grand Jury

Officers and paramedics in Aurora, Colorado that was involved in the Elijah McClain case have been indicted by a grand jury. Back in 2019, 23-year-old McClain was walking home from the store, listening to music in his headphones.

Someone in the neighborhood called the police to report a suspicious man with a ski mask and when officers arrived they approached McClain — who had autism. The officers stopped McClain and when he seemed confused, they tried to physically restrain him. The cops placed McClainin a chokehold and he lost consciousness. He later came to and was struggling for help. Emergency responders arrived and without checking vitals, diagnosed McClain with "excited delirium" before injecting him with ketamine meant for a 200-pound person. He later died.

According to CNN, Aurora Police officers Randy Roedema and Nathan Woodyard, former officer Jason Rosenblatt and Aurora Fire Rescue paramedics Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec were each indicted on charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide as part of a 32-count indictment.

Rosenblatt and Roedema were also charged with one count of assault and one count of crime of violence, while Cooper and Cichuniec were each indicted on three counts of assault and six counts of crime of violence.

Back in 2019, the District Attorney's Office refused to bring charges against the group after prosecutors alleged that they couldn't find evidence to prove that excessive force was unjustified in McClain's death.