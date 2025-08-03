Olivia Rodrigo Brings Out Weezer As Special Guest At Lollapalooza

Olivia Rodrigo has continued her trend of bringing out acclaimed alt-rock artists during her live performances, this time inviting Weezer to join her on stage at Lollapalooza on Friday. During the latter part of Rodrigo’s headlining set, she welcomed Rivers Cuomo and his bandmates to perform two Weezer classics: “Buddy Holly” and “Say It Ain’t So.” Rodrigo played guitar and harmonized with Cuomo, sharing that Weezer was the first band she ever saw perform. The called the evening a “very memorable night” and a “very special moment.” The collaboration comes after Rodrigo previously brought out David Byrne and Robert Smith at other major festival appearances this summer. (COS)