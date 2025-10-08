Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Elton John Lead Lineup Of Performers And Presenters For Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, set for November 8 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and streaming live on Disney+, will feature performances and presentations from legendary prior inductees Elton John, Missy Elliott, Flea, and Iggy Pop, alongside current stars like Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Teddy Swims, and RAYE, as well as TV icon David Letterman. The ceremony will honor this year’s performer inductees featuring Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, OutKast, Soundgarden and The White Stripes, along with Musical Influence honorees Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon, Musical Excellence recipients Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins, and Carol Kaye, and the the Ahmet Ertegun Award honoree Lenny Waronker. Additional presenters and performers include Beck, Brandi Carlile, J.I.D, Killer Mike, Maxwell, Questlove, Sleepy Brown, Taylor Momsen, and Twenty One Pilots. The 2025 Inductee Exhibit is set to open at the Rock Hall on October 31, with highlights from the ceremony set to air in a primetime ABC special on January 1, 2026. (Billboard)