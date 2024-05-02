Home » R&B News » Olivia Rodrigo Forced To Cancel Shows At Troubled U.K. Arena

Olivia Rodrigo Forced To Cancel Shows At Troubled U.K. Arena

Getty Images
Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo has apologized to fans after her shows in Manchester’s Co-Op Live arena were postponed due to ongoing technical issues at the venue. The singer expressed her disappointment in an Instagram Story and assured fans that her team is working on rescheduling the shows. “I’m so bummed and I really hope to see you all soon,” she told fans.

The venue had already faced technical problems, pushing back previous events and canceling a show by rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. According to reports, the latest technical issue was related to part of an air conditioning unit falling during a soundcheck, causing no injuries. The Co-Op Live spokesperson stated that ticket holders can either keep their tickets for the rescheduled shows or request a refund.

