Olivia Rodrigo Jokes About Changing Lyrics After Seeing Fan’s Tattoo Typo

Getty Images

A hardcore Olivia Rodrigo fan wanted to take her dedication to the pop star to a personal level by getting Rodrigo’s song lyrics tattooed on her body. The problem for the fan, named Grace, was that instead of getting the correct lyrics for Rodrigo’s Sour outro track, “hope ur ok” tattooed on her ribcage, she got “Address the letters to the holes in my butterwings” instead of “butterfly wings.” Grace pleaded with Rodrigo on her TikTok where she showed off her misspelled tattoo, “olivia pls change the lyrics officially or sumn to make me feel better.”

Rodrigo joked in the comments, and surely took some of the sting out of Grace’s embarrassment: “HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAH OMG THIS IS THE NEW LYRIC. IM CHANGING IT TO BUTTERWINGS.” In addition to being so cool while connecting with her fans, Olivia Rodrigo was also just awarded the ASCAP Pop Music Songwriter of the Year for 2024. (Billboard)