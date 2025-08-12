Home » R&B News » Olivia Rodrigo Unveils ‘Guts World Tour Book’ Packed With Unseen Photos And Collectibles

On Tuesday (August 12), Olivia Rodrigo took to social media to announce the upcoming publication of the Guts World Tour Book, a 136-page hardcover keepsake documenting her 18-month, 97-show debut headlining arena tour. The book, which is scheduled to ship on September 26 and is priced at $38, will feature never-before-seen photos, an exclusive poster, commemorative trading card, double-sided sticker sheet, and a red ribbon bookmark, all housed in a metallic foil-embossed slipcase. “GUTS has been such a special chapter for me & I can’t thank u enough for being part of it. i’ve put together a special book 2 commemorate all our GUTS tour memories and it’s available for preorder now! miss y’all already💗🌸💋,” Rodrigo wrote in the caption. While the tour has concluded, Rodrigo has performed at a series of summer music festivals, including a recent headlining appearance at Lollapalooza in Chicago where she was memorably joined by her childhood favorite band, Weezer. (Billboard)