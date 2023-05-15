Omari Hardwick Was Asked To Return To Power

Omari Hardwick has revealed that he has been asked to return to Power. During a recent interview, when asked if he would ever reprise his role as Ghost, he said, “It would have to be the perfect thing.”

He continued, “They asked me before to come back. They asked me in the last year and a half to come back. When I was offered this, when I was in Boston reading this script. I was in Boston saying 'and then this'. And then the 'then this' went to Starz and then they didn’t come back. They didn’t give me what I wanted on the 'then this'. So if they gave me the 'then this'…but it would need to be the right 'that'.”