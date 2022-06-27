Omarion Calls Out Mario & B2K Bandmates

PRPhotos.com

On Friday (June 24th), Omarion took to social media to respond to Mario and his B2K bandmates after last week's VERZUZ battle. Omarion posted photos of himself at a photoshoot,along with the caption, “Peace family. I had a Photo Shoot this morning for my Hello Beautiful Magazine cover so forgive me for being late to the party ?. I wanna take a moment to thank everyone for tuning into Verzuz last night. Thank you @therealswizzz and Timbaland for being trendsetters and providing this incredible platform for artists. I had a great time! Streams going up btw lol. ??????? S/O to @marioworldwide – R&B for the win!! Looking forward to our next performance on July 29th at the MGM Grand Harbor in Washington D.C. where YOU will open up for me per usual ??a nd yes there will be a sound check that date and this time we won’t use your front of house sound man.”

He continued, “But to my 3 background dancers, I’m not surprised because this is how y’all always been, even while in the group. Praying for my downfall. Well, keep praying cause I’m overbooked and busy. Meanwhile, y’all really gotta get a job other than hatin on O. I heard UPS is hiring ??? ?”

J Boog clapped back, saying, “This thing we call B2K was never the Omarion show. It was more like a circus and each guy brought a special attraction and collectively it was fun to watch. Watching you only let’s me know that you were not really paying attention to what was making you Omarion because without us around it’s clear you can’t tap back into him. You look lost, almost like you looking for us to feed off. You are a fame hog and that got the best of you.”

J-Boog went on to accuse Omarion of being jealous of his fellow bandmates, and even claimed that “Chris Brown took your career and Bow Wow just took your tour.”

He added, “Fame is a hell of a drug I know when we were together as a group you wanted to be the most famous aka the most favorite…but that wasn’t case,” he continued. “Fizz and Boog were the favorites. And you couldn’t understand that because you sung all the leads (by old school group design) but the guy who only talked on the track and in interviews (ME) and the other guy who rapped on our singles (FIZZ) were getting more love than you.”

Hours after J-Boog shared his thoughts, Raz-B took to Instagram and shared a legal document from 2019, which showed that Omarion is no longer an official member of B2K. Raz said, “@omarion you been out the group bruh,” he captioned the picture. “It’s amazing how you think everybody f*cks with you.”