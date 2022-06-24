Omarion Goes Head To Head With Mario During VERZUZ Battle

PRPhotos.com

Omarion and Mario went head to head last night in an epic Verzuz Battle. Prior to the two R&B vets hitting the stage, Ray J, Bobby V, Pleasure P and Sammie hit the stage for a pre-show. During the pre-show, all four singers trashed talked and performed their biggest hits, including Ray J's “One Wish,” Pleasure P's solo hits and hits with Pretty Ricky, including “Hotline” and “Grind On Me,” Sammie performed “I Like” and Soulja Boy's “Kiss Me Through The Phone.” Bobby V performed his hits including “Slow Down,” “Anonymous,” “Tell Me” and Lil Wayne's “Mrs. Officer.”

After a long delay, Mario and Omarion hit the stage. Omarion performed hits like “Touch,” “Entourage,” “IceBox,” “O” some B2K hits and more. Mario performed hits like “Just A Friend,” “Let Me Love You,” “Music For Love,” “Crying Out For Me” and more.

During the show, Mario did a lot of trash talking, including bringing out a fake B2K. Meanwhile, Omarion bought out guests like Tank and Jeremih.