Home » R&B News » Omarion Says He’s Responsible For Lil Fizz Being On Love & Hip Hop

Omarion Says He’s Responsible For Lil Fizz Being On Love & Hip Hop

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Omarion says he is responsible for his estranged B2K group member Lil Fizz being on Love & Hip-Hop.  During a snippet of his five part docuseries Omega: The Gift & The Curse, Omarion explained, “Mona [Scott] and her team asked–they said, ‘do you have any other friends or people that, you know, we could interview and see?’ Because they’re all about connections and interweaving people into storylines, etc.”

He continued, “I offered up Fiz. He was living with his mom at the time and I think he was in between places. It was an opportunity and I’m not one to hold opportunity from people.”

He added, “But I never thought that it would turn into what it’s turned to.”

Related Articles

Diddy Announces Debut EP From Love Records Artist Jozzy
Black Thought Celebrates Rap’s 50th Anniversary With ‘Love Letter To Hip-Hop’
Lil Nas X Says ‘Montero’ Follow-Up Could Drop This Summer: ‘I Have to Go Bigger Than Before!’
Pamela Anderson Reportedly Believes Tommy Lee Is Still Her ‘One True Love’
AMC Theatres, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr. + More!
Gerard Butler Sent Hilary Swank To The Hospital While Filming ‘P.S. I Love You’