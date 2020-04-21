‘One World: Together At Home’ Album Released

PRPhotos.com

A live album featuring the performances from the One World: Together At Home event has been released to stream, with profits going to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

The album features all of Saturday night’s televised songs – from Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Lizzo and more – plus several hours of performances from earlier in the day, when Adam Lambert, Kesha, Maren Morris with Hozier, Ellie Goulding, Niall Horan and others played live on the Internet. The album includes 79 tracks, which adds up to a total running time of over four hours.

The special – hosted by late-night TV’s Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon – also featured Kacey Musgraves, Alicia Keys, Stevie Wonder, Celine Dion, Usher, Eddie Vedder, Chris Martin, J Balvin, John Legend, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Billie Joe Armstrong, LL Cool J and many more.

The album is available to stream on Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music and will boost the money already raised by the event, which previously totally almost $128 million.

The full eight-hour event, including the two-hour primetime lineup, can also be watched again on YouTube.

The TV special, which aired across 30 networks over the weekend, notched 20.7 million viewers, according to Nielsen. That figure does not include the number of people who viewed the special over streaming.

The concert, organized by Global Citizen and curated by Lady Gaga, aimed to celebrate the heroes of the coronavirus pandemic and encourage spread-preventing measures like social distancing.